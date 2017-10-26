Don Lemon's Twitter Troll Hates Liberals, Except for Huma Abedin

Don Lemon's Twitter Troll HATES Liberals ... But He's Hot for Huma Abedin

Don Lemon's Twitter troll -- who's now been reported to police -- has a history of hating on almost all liberals, except one ... "beautiful" Huma Abedin, who he wishes would come over to his side.

The self-proclaimed white nationalist Trump supporter who sent Lemon death threats this week has a recent history of vile tweets. He's sent them to Democrats like Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Frederica Wilson -- vocal critics of Trump.

Oh, and he's also bashed Marshawn Lynch.

Here's the kicker, he's got a soft spot for Hillary Clinton's right hand woman. On Oct. 20 he called Huma ... "so beautiful" and says it's "such a shame" she's on the wrong side -- and invited her to "join us."

TMZ broke the story ... Don went to cops after the troll threatened his life -- and we've learned NYPD's Hate Crimes task force is now investigating.