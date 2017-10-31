Jadeveon Clowney Dresses As Inmate To Texans Halloween Party

Jadeveon Clowney Dresses As Inmate For Halloween ... Shot At Texans Owner?

Jadeveon Clowney rocked an ORANGE PRISON JUMPSUIT to the Texans' Halloween party ... seemingly in response to Houston team owner Bob McNair's ﻿controversial comments.

JC isn't the first Texan to outwardly show displeasure with BM after his "you can't have the inmates running the prison" comment.

DeAndre Hopkins bolted practice last week and most of the squad -- including Clowney -- took a knee for the anthem before Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

As for the actual party ... it went down last night in H-Town, with everyone from Deshaun Watson, Kareem Jackson, Alfred Blue and Bruce Ellington in attendance.