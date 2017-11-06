TMZ

Nick Young Reality TV Wants Swaggy P! ... I Want Kardashian $$$

11/6/2017 4:15 PM PST

Nick Young Says He's Gotten Reality TV Offers, Holding Out for Kardashian Money

Breaking News

Move over, Lonzo Ball -- Nick Young﻿'s not only down to star in his own reality show -- he says he's already gotten a bunch of offers to put the life of Swaggy P on TV!!

Swaggy dropped the news at Warriors practice today -- looking happy as hell telling reporters about his future plans for Hollywood domination.

But there's a catch -- "I gotta get the best offers ... gotta take my talents to the best place."

His asking price -- "Kardashian prices."

Nick lives the life reality producers gush over -- dates celebs (Iggy Azalea), has famous friends (Gilbert Arenas) and has all sorts of real life drama (D'Angelo Russell). 

Kinda doubt Swaggy's worth $150 mil ... but hey -- shooters gonna shoot.

