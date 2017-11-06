Nick Young Says He's Gotten Reality TV Offers, Holding Out for Kardashian Money

Breaking News
Move over, Lonzo Ball -- Nick Young's not only down to star in his own reality show -- he says he's already gotten a bunch of offers to put the life of Swaggy P on TV!!
Swaggy dropped the news at Warriors practice today -- looking happy as hell telling reporters about his future plans for Hollywood domination.
But there's a catch -- "I gotta get the best offers ... gotta take my talents to the best place."
His asking price -- "Kardashian prices."
Nick lives the life reality producers gush over -- dates celebs (Iggy Azalea), has famous friends (Gilbert Arenas) and has all sorts of real life drama (D'Angelo Russell).
Kinda doubt Swaggy's worth $150 mil ... but hey -- shooters gonna shoot.