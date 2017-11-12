Tony Gonzalez Yo, Spielberg & Scorsese ... Put Me In Your Movies!!!

Tony Gonzalez Shouts Out Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese for Movie Roles

EXCLUSIVE

Tony Gonzalez is putting Hollywood's A-List directors on notice -- telling TMZ Sports that guys like Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese ﻿need to get him in the game!!

FYI, the NFL legend's been dabbling in acting for a few years -- scoring roles in an "xXx" sequel and "NCIS" -- but Tony says he's starting to hit his stride after being "terrified" of cameras from the jump.

Not sure what upcoming movie he'd be best in -- our guy flopped trying to think of one -- but the bottom line ... Tony's ready.