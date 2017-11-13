Tom Brady Kaep's a 'Damn Good QB' Not Sure If He's Being Blackballed

Tom Brady: Kaepernick's a 'Damn Good QB,' Not Sure If He's Being Blackballed

Tom Brady says Colin Kaepernick is a "damn good quarterback" who's proven he can play at a high level -- but the Pats superstar says he "has no idea" if Kaep's actually being blackballed.

Brady appeared on WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan" Monday morning where he was asked straight-up if NFGL owners are colluding to keep Kaepernick out of the NFL.

Brady took a long pause and then delivered his answer ...

"You know, I don't ... I have no idea if he's being blackballed."

"I think he was a ... I competed against him. I thought he was a damn good quarterback. And he's played at a high level, brought his team to Super Bowls."

"You know ... that's how I feel about him."

As far as their personal relationship goes, Brady says he doesn't really know Colin at all -- and has "never really had a conversation with him."