Donald Trump Rips Marshawn Lynch, Suspend Him If He Kneels Again!

Breaking News

Donald Trump has turned his sights on BeastMode -- blasting the NFL star for sitting during the U.S. national anthem -- but standing for the Mexican national anthem -- during his game this weekend.

Marshawn Lynch was clearly looking to send a political message when his Oakland Raiders played the New England Patriots in Mexico City on Sunday.

But it rubbed Trump the wrong way ... with POTUS tweeting:

"Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect!"

"Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."