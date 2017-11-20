TMZ

Snoop Dogg 'F**k Trump I'm With LaVar and Marshawn!'

11/20/2017 8:26 AM PST

Snoop Shreds Trump: I'm with LaVar & Marshawn, 'F**k You'

"LaVar Ball. Good lookin' out. I wouldn't have thanked the motherf**ker either."

That's Snoop Dogg heaping all sorts of praise on LaVar Ball and Marshawn Lynch in a heated rant about President Trump

Snoop slams Trump as "garbage" and a "piece of s**t" for the way he's publicly treated the Ball family and Lynch ... he doesn't hold back. 

"Let's suspend your ass motherf**ker," Snoop said in a response to Trump calling for the NFL to bench Lynch if he doesn't stand for the national anthem in the future. 

Snoop says Americans should be ashamed of Trump -- and declares, "He ain't [my president]."

