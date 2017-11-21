Herschel Walker Blasts Marshawn Lynch's Protest: 'Total Disrespect, Lost Respect for You'

Herschel Walker Rips Marshawn Over Anthem Protest ... 'Lost Respect for You'

Herschel Walker says he's always been a huge Marshawn Lynch fan ... until Beast Mode dropped the ultimate diss on America this past weekend.

"To stand for the Mexico anthem and sit for the American anthem is total disrespect," Herschel told TMZ Sports in NYC. "Lost respect for you ... that’s just not right.”

Walker says disagreeing with Donald Trump is fine -- but clearly thinks the way Marshawn expressed it is outta line. As the former NFL superstar's told us in the past, he believes taking the fight to Congress AFTER the season is the way to go.

Herschel also took aim at LaVar Ball -- saying the Big Baller owes Trump an apology for claiming POTUS didn't help get his son, LiAngelo, back from China.