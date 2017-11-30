Aaron Carter Charged in DUI Refusal Case

Aaron Carter Charged in DUI Case ... As Rehab Stint Ends

Aaron Carter will be heading to court for his Georgia DUI bust -- prosecutors have filed multiple charges against the singer ... just as he's ending his rehab for substance abuse.

Law enforcement sources in Habersham County say DUI refusal charge was filed earlier this month. Prosecutors also added charges for possession of less than an oz. of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. All the offenses are misdemeanors.

TMZ broke the story ... Aaron was arrested in July after cops stopped him and he bombed field sobriety tests. He refused a breathalyzer or blood tests.

Since then, Aaron's had other drug-related issues -- and actually just checked out of rehab after 2 months of treatment. He posted a photo of himself working on music, saying he's now "focused."