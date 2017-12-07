Kristaps Porzingis Holds Court with Hot Blonde ... at NYC Nightclub

EXCLUSIVE

Think Kristaps Porzingis called it a night after his triumphant return at MSG on Wednesday?

Hell no ... KP put in OT at the club with a smokin' hot chick!!

The Knicks superstar kept it flowin' at Marquee ... cuddling up with a mystery blonde outside the venue before they bounced to the after-party.

Unclear if she's Zinger's GF -- but they look pretty cute together.

Either way, Kristaps was cool enough to make time for all the fanboys flanking him on the street ... talkin' hoops and droppin' high-5s like the true King of NY (sorry, LeBron).

Getting healthy and beating the Grizzlies was cool -- but it's clear KP's biggest W came off the court.