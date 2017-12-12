Tony Gonzalez: Don't Crucify Sapp & McNabb for Harassment ... Yet

Tony Gonzalez Don't Crucify Sapp & McNabb Yet ... But If Stories Are True, Fire 'Em!

Tony Gonzalez says it ain't fair to label all the NFL legends accused of sexual harassment as the next Harvey Weinstein ... but if the allegations are legit, guys like Warren Sapp and Donovan McNabb should get canned.

"You can't give judgment on those things until you hear it from both sides," Tony told TMZ Sports ﻿in L.A.

BUT -- "If you're abusing using your power to manipulate or control ... heads gotta roll."

Tony says the accusations levied by wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor against Sapp, McNabb, Marshall Faulk and other NFL Network colleagues are "tragic" ... adding that serious damage will be done to their legacies if Jami's complaints hold water.

That said, Gonzalez made it clear that his NFL bros should not have their names dragged through the mud. Yet.