Greg Hardy: I'm Down for the XFL, If They Pay Me Right!

Greg Hardy I'm Down for XFL ... If They Pay Me Right!

12/27/2017 12:55 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

This could be very interesting for Vince McMahon ... ex-NFL star Greg Hardy says he'd be down to join his XFL league if the WWE honcho really does bring it back. 

Of course, 29-year-old Hardy is currently fighting his way into a pro MMA career (he's already 2-0) -- but tells TMZ Sports he still loves the game of football and would be open to giving it another go. 

"If I get paid ... I'd probably be there, man." 

Meanwhile, Hardy says he's still VERY focused on climbing the ladder in MMA -- and ultimately has his sights set on fighting in the UFC so he can compete against the best in the world. 

"Keep watching!" 

