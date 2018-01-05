Anthony Jeselnik 'I Take Great Pleasure' ... In Alleged Patriots Drama

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik is a HUGE Steelers fan ... so how does he feel about the ESPN report claiming Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft ﻿are beefing behind the scenes?

"I take great pleasure (in it)," Jeselnik told TMZ Sports.

But the former "Last Comic Standing" host ain't saying it's game over for New England.

In fact, he told us a little infighting is common with great teams like Michael Jordan's Bulls ... and he fully expects Brady and co. to keep kickin' ass.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they won 10 more Super Bowls."