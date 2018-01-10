Oscar De La Hoya Off the Hook In DUI Case

Big win for Oscar De La Hoya ... the boxing legend's DUI case has officially been dismissed, TMZ Sports has learned.

We broke the story ... Oscar was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena around 2 AM on Jan 25, 2017 -- and when officers approached his vehicle, they believed he was under the influence.

Cops say Oscar also bombed a field sobriety test. He was charged with 2 counts of misdemeanor DUI -- but pled not guilty to both.

Oscar's attorney later filed a motion to dismiss the case and on Jan. 9, it was granted by a judge -- which means he's out of the woods.

It's a big deal considering Oscar was facing up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.