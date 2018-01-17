Anderson Silva Says Demetrious Johnson Is the Real G.O.A.T.

EXCLUSIVE
UFC legend Anderson Silva says he's NOT the greatest MMA fighter of all time -- telling TMZ Sports that honor goes to Demetrious Johnson.
In his prime, Silva had 17 consecutive wins -- with 10 consecutive title defenses -- leading Dana White to call him the "Tom Brady of the UFC." The dude was a machine.
But, that was before Johnson went on his MMA run ... ripping off 13 consecutive victories over guys like Ray Borg, Henry Cejudo and Joseph Benavidez.
DJ's the reigning flyweight champ -- and last year, broke Silva's record for most consecutive UFC title defenses.
So, when we saw Silva out in Bev Hills earlier Wednesday -- we asked where he stood on the topic ... and he was quick to anoint Mighty Mouse as the best to ever do it.