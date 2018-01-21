Harvey Weinstein Porn Parody Not in the Cards

Harvey Weinstein Too Low to Spoof Even For Porn Execs

Harvey Weinstein won't be parodied by the porn industry because the allegations made against him are just too nasty.

We talked to a bunch of porn execs who tell us straight-up ... they feel Harvey's alleged conduct was disgusting ... so he won't get the Tiger Woods' spoof treatment .

WoodRocket is the premiere porn spoof company. They've done a ton, including "Ten Inch Mutant Ninja Turtles." WoodRocket producer Lee Roy Myers tells us, "WoodRocket.com" would never do a parody of somebody or something that hurt people."

As we've reported ... scores of women have accused Harvey of sexual misconduct, harassment or rape. That's all the reason porn execs needed to nix a Weinstein parody.

Joanna Angel -- founder of BurningAngel.com -- tells TMZ, "There are certain aesthetic standards for today's male performers, and there is no one who remotely comes close to looking like Harvey Weinstein, nor should there be."