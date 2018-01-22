Philadelphia Eagles Post-Beatdown Get Down ... To Chief Keef & Meek Mill

Eagles Locker Room Turnt Up After They Punished The Vikings

Breaking News

Here's video of the Philadelphia Eagles dancing their damn faces off after destroying the Minnesota Vikings ... and we gotta say, the guys look like they could've gone another two quarters.

Moments after the game was over, WR Alshon Jeffery took his celebration to IG live and got live with his teammates ... while Chief Keef and Meek Mill blasted in the background.

Highlights included Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie getting into the act, but the guy who stole the show was CB Jalen Mills, who broke it down with a Macarena-style turn up we've never seen before.

Good luck in the Super Bowl guys ... you're probably going to need it.