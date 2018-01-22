Stormy Daniels Instagram Account Shut Down

Stormy Daniels I'm Too Hot For Instagram Account Shut Down

Stormy Daniels has just lost her lifeline, aka Instagram, because for some reason her account has been suspended.

Stormy was on a roll after her performance at a South Carolina strip club this weekend, in which she celebrated Trump's 1-year anniversary as President with her "Make America Horny Again" performance.

She's booked a bunch of new gigs and was using Instagram to get the word out, but not anymore.

As for why the account was blocked ... Stormy's rep tells TMZ there was no evidence of profanity or nudity. In fact, the rep says the account was laced with inspirational quotes and professional photos, fully clothed.