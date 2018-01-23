TMZ

Doc Rivers I'd 'Absolutely' Hire Jason Kidd ... After Bucks Firing

1/23/2018 7:25 AM PST

Doc Rivers Says He'd 'Absolutely' Give Jason Kidd a Job on Clippers

EXCLUSIVE

Jason Kidd just got the boot in Milwaukee -- but he's already got a rebound offer from one of the most powerful head coaches in the NBA!

Well, sorta ... we got Doc Rivers and Tom Thibodeau -- Doc's former Celtics assistant -- leaving Craig's after Thibodeau's T-Wolves edged Rivers' Clippers in L.A. 

Naturally, we had to bring up the shocking J-Kidd firing ... and Doc immediately went to bat for the NBA legend, saying he would "absolutely" add him to his coaching staff.

One problem -- there ain't any vacancies on his bench at the moment ... and he's already got a couple big-name assistants like Sam Cassell and Mike Woodson.

Still ... pretty nice gesture. Maybe next season??

