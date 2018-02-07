TMZ

2/7/2018 6:24 AM PST

Russell Wilson & Ciara Slayyyyyyy at Tom Ford Show

Clap for a QB with his passing ass ...

Russell Wilson don't pop molly, he rocks Tom Ford. 

That's how it went down in New York City last night -- where the Seattle Seahawks superstar and his wife, Ciara, were slaying at the Tom Ford fashion show. 

Tons of huge stars hit the event -- from Trevor Noah to 21 Savage, Halsey, Oscar Isaac, Matt HarveySebastian Stan and much, much more. 

But the couple everyone was talking about ... Ciara and Russ. 

Check out the gallery -- it's easy to see why. 

