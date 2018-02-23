Aaron Rodgers Races to Mexico w/ Danica ... Besame Mucho!

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Kissing on Romantic Mexico Vacation

Breaking News

Things are heating up FAST for Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick -- the couple just shot down to Mexico for a romantic beach vacation ... just days after the Daytona 500.

The two were spotted cozying up together at a fancy resort in a Mexican beach town -- cuddling, kissing ... you know, doing all the things couples do on beach vacations.

Aaron and Danica have only been dating for about 2 months -- but things seem pretty serious. They've been spotted around Arizona together and he flew out to Florida this past weekend to watch Danica's final NASCAR race.

Danica broke up with her previous boyfriend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., back in December. She started dating Aaron almost immediately afterward, but says they've known each other since 2012.