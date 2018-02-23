TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Floyd Mayweather: Check Out My New $2 Million Fleet!

2/23/2018 6:44 AM PST

Floyd Mayweather Gives TMZ Photog Tour Of New $2 Million Fleet!

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather rolled out $2 MILLION in cars, jewelry and cash to dominate the Rodeo Drive shopping scene in Bev Hills ... and gave TMZ Sports a private tour of his new toys. 

First off, our guy tried like hell to press Floyd on the possible Conor McGregor rematch -- but the dude bobbed and weaved like ... well, like he's Floyd Mayweather. 

Instead, Floyd bragged about his upcoming 41st birthday celebration -- and showed us the new $600,000 Rolls-Royce and $1.3 MILLION Bugatti he's using to drive him around L.A. 

Oh, he also bought a new $100,000 Rolex and showed off about $100,000 (maybe more?) in cash he had on him the entire time. 

The video is an embarrassment of riches -- so, naturally, we had to ask what's next for the boxer? 

What he says actually makes a lot of sense ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web