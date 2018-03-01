Dante Fowler Gets Probation In Parking Lot Beatdown Case

EXCLUSIVE

Jacksonville Jaguars star Dante Fowler copped a plea in his parking lot beatdown case -- but he ain't going to jail.

As we previously reported, the 23-year-old was charged with battery, criminal mischief and petty theft -- all misdemeanors -- after he allegedly roughed a dude up in an apartment parking lot in Florida back in July.

Officials say Fowler got upset with a man after he criticized his driving -- and proceeded to hit the guy, knock off his glasses, stepped on them ... and then grabbed the man's bag of newly purchased liquor and threw it in a nearby lake.

Fowler was facing about a year in jail -- but instead cut a deal in which he pled no contest to all 3 counts and in exchange he got 12 months probation, 75 hours of community service and more than $1,000 in fines.

He was also ordered to stay away from the victim, according to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

Fowler previously apologized for the incident -- telling Jaguars fans, "I'm a better person than that."