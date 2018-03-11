UFC's 'Irish' Joe Duffy Conor McGregor's Too Cocky ... to Be Politician in Ireland

UFC's 'Irish' Joe Duffy Says Conor McGregor's Too Cocky to Be a Politician in Ireland

Conor McGregor's a living legend to his Irish fans ... but Ireland's 2nd biggest UFC star says he is NOT cut out for a political career back home.

We asked "Irish" Joe Duffy about McGregor pulling a Trump when his fighting days are done -- something Conor teased when we got him out in NYC last month.

Joe -- who fought and beat Conor back in the day -- was super complimentary of McGregor as a fighter, but told us why a run for office wouldn't end well for him.

"In Ireland, people are quite humble," Duffy told TMZ Sports, "Cockiness isn't a trait they generally take to."

Joe also told us he couldn't see Conor campaigning for a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov -- the scariest dude in their division right now ... and he made some pretty good points.

