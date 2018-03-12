Michael Jordan Gets Sexy Bikini Dance from Hot Wife Yvette Prieto

TMZ

Michael Jordan Sexy Bikini Dance from Hot Wife ... Spring Break!!!!

3/12/2018 8:30 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Jordan might be the Michael Jordan of Spring Break -- getting a sexy bikini dance from his smokin' hot wife at a Miami beach party ... and TMZ Sports has the footage! 

MJ and Yvette Prieto hit up the Hyde Beach party at the SLS Hotel over the weekend -- where they balled out with a private cabana stocked with tequila and surrounded by muscle-bound private security. 

She was boozin'. He was smokin'. These two live a helluva life. 

We're told the place was packed with college-aged kids raging it up on Spring Break -- so, most 55-year-olds may have looked out of place ... but this is MICHAEL JORDAN ... so, it was cool. 

One more thing ... take a look at that diamond ring on Yvette's finger -- bigger than her knuckle!

Get it! 

