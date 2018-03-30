UFC's Tony Ferguson: I Don't Hate Khabib Nurmagomedov, But He's Mentally Weak

UFC's Tony Ferguson I Don't Hate Khabib But, He's Mentally Weak

Tony Ferguson respects Khabib Nurmagomedov as an athlete ... but says the 1 area he falls short is "mental toughness," and he's gonna expose that next weekend at UFC 223.

We spoke with the UFC interim lightweight champ the week before their long-awaited title fight ... and Tony told us Khabib's already shown his true colors by botching his weight cut days before they were scheduled to fight at UFC 209.

Ferguson told us Nurmagomedov "took food off my kid's table" by getting that fight scrapped ... and he ain't letting that slide.

There's a lot more ...