Nick Diaz Teases UFC Return, 'Back Where We Left Off'

Nick Diaz just posted a cryptic message on social media strongly hinting he's stepping back inside the Octagon after over 3 YEARS away from the UFC.

And the timing couldn't be better ... 'cause Nick's eligible to fight in 8 days!!

You might've seen the news -- Nate's older bro accepted his retroactive punishment from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency the other day ... a 1-year ban for his "whereabouts failures" from 2016-2017.

In other words -- Nick flipped USADA the proverbial bird instead of checking in like he was supposed to.

But, seems like things are all good now, going off this photo Diaz shared with the caption -- "Back where we left off."

Remember -- Dana White told us Nick was interested in fighting a couple months ago ... so it really seems like this is happening.

Now, pleeeeaaaase don't go crazy on 4/20, bro!