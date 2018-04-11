'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans' Ex-Husband Arrested on Drug Charges

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Ex-Hubby Arrested on Drug Charges

The ex-husband of "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans has been arrested on new drug charges in North Carolina ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Courtland Keith Rogers was hauled off to jail Tuesday after being indicted last month. He's facing two drug-related charges -- selling and delivering schedule III substances, and possession with intent to sell and distribute schedule III substances.

We're told the 2 drug charges stem from a drug possession-related arrest back in November. Rogers was also hit with an habitual felon charge because he'd been arrested and convicted for his third felony in the state in 2013.

Rogers was released from Brunswick County Jail on a $15,000 bond. He has no kids with Jenelle, and was only married to her for less than 2 years.