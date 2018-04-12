Karrueche Tran Thong Beach Day ... With Victor Cruz

Karrueche Tran Thongs Out with Victor Cruz

Breaking News

Unemployment is VERY good for Victor Cruz ... 'cause check out these pics of the NFL star hanging out with his insanely hot, thong bikini-wearing girlfriend, Karruche Tran.

Makes ya wanna salsa dance, right?!

The couple was letting it all hang out in Miami on Thursday ... adding a little extra sexy to one of the best model-watching spots on the planet.

Victor and Karruche have been dating since at least December -- and even KT's ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, has said, "They look really good together."

Yeah ... he's right.