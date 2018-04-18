Stormy Daniels 1,500 Tips Pour in for Suspect Sketch

Stormy Daniels Has Received More Than a Thousand Tips on Mystery Man Sketch

Stormy Daniels' team has been flooded with tips on who her threatening mystery man might be less than 24 hours after she revealed the sketch, but she can't say she's that much closer to finding him.

Stormy's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tells TMZ her legal team has received well over 1,500 tips on potential leads for ID'ing Stormy's alleged perpetrator. However, he says they've only deemed a couple hundred or so credible enough to pursue.

Avenatti wouldn't elaborate on what differentiated credible versus non-credible tips -- but we can take a guess. TONS of people took to Twitter Tuesday after Stormy revealed the sketch on "The View" to compare it to a bunch of celebs ... most notably, Tom Brady. Some even think it looks like Stormy's husband.

As for the legit leads ... Avenatti says Stormy's team has dedicated 40-60 man hours so far running them down. He says they have people on the ground in Vegas, CA and NY.

For the record ... law enforcement sources in Vegas tell us authorities there have not received any calls about the potential identity of Stormy's mystery man, and they're not investigating the matter.