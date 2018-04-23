Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Reveals Gunshot Wound

Floyd Mayweather's Bodyguard Reveals Gunshot Wound

EXCLUSIVE

Here's a photo of the gunshot wound Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard, Greg La Rosa, sustained during an attack on the boxer's entourage in Atlanta ... and warning -- it's pretty gnarly.

Greg was a passenger in Floyd's 3-vehicle caravan which had left a nightclub on April 9 and was returning back to Floyd's hotel when a gunman opened fire and sprayed 12 shots.

Greg was struck in his lower left leg -- 6 inches above his ankle -- and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Miraculously, no one else was shot.

We spoke with Greg on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Monday night on FS1) -- and he walked us through that fateful night and told us about his recovery.

We told him to hit Floyd up for a raise -- ya gotta see his response.

Fortunately, Greg says he'll be okay and hopes to resume his regular gig as the protector of The Money Team as soon as possible.

Check out "TMZ Sports" weeknights on FS1.