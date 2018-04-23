TMZ

Teyana Taylor Chicken & Booty! ... Multitasks at Strip Club

4/23/2018 10:38 AM PDT

Teyana Taylor Eats Chicken While Grinding on Strippers

EXCLUSIVE

Who says you can't have your cakes and eat (chicken), too? 

That's what Teyana Taylor did at V Live Dallas -- where she enjoyed a stripperific lap dance while chowing down on some delicious chicken. 

Oh, and it was all going down with the G.O.O.D Music singer waving around a fat stack of cash to throw at the dancers! 

Our strip club sources tell us Teyana dropped $4,500 during her visit before deciding to call it a night ... at 8 AM!!

BTW -- T.T. and her NBA hubby, Iman Shumpert, LOVE the scrippers. They were even spotted gettin' twerked on together in 2016.

