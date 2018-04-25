Philadelphia Eagles' Dannell Ellerbe Won't Attend White House

Philadelphia Eagles Another Player Won't Visit White House

EXCLUSIVE

Another member of the Philadelphia Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl team says he's not planning on going to Trump's White House with the team ... this time it's linebacker Dannell Ellerbe.

"Me personally, I wouldn't go," Ellerbe says ... noting, "I've already been before."

Ellerbe -- who's now a free agent -- is referring to the Super Bowl ring he won as a member of the 2012 Baltimore Ravens team. That squad visited then-President Barack Obama.

But, several Eagles players have stated they're not feeling the current President and will not attend the ceremony at 1600 Penn ... including Torrey Smith, Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins.

Plus, it recently came out that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie had made some anti-Trump comments -- calling his presidency, "disastrous."

Still, the White House has said it's working with the team to schedule a visit ... it'll be interesting to see who actually shows up.