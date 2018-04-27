Tyron Woodley To Kanye West: Sit Down, Be Humble

Tyron Woodley to Kanye West: Sit Down, Be Humble

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley is begging Kanye West to STOP supporting Donald Trump ... saying his pro-POTUS tweets are "a poor way of getting attention."

The UFC champ went off on Ye on "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- suggesting Kanye is diabolically using the controversy to drum up interest in his albums.

Woodley also weighs in on rumors Kanye will run for office one day ... telling the rapper the only way he should be running is if he's on a treadmill!

Woodley also weighs in on Greg Hardy getting a shot in the UFC and talks about Odell Beckham's SUV pulling workout!

Make sure to check out "The Hollywood Beatdown" every week on the TMZ Sports YouTube page.