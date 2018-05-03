Kanye West Goes to Wyoming to Finish Albums

Kanye West Goin' Back to the Mountaintop Finishing Touches on Albums

Kanye West has left L.A. for the Cowboy State ... to put the finishing touches on his 5 upcoming albums.

Sources tell TMZ, Kanye flew out of L.A. Wednesday for the secluded home he's rented in Wyoming ... literally on a mountaintop. Kanye's spent a lot of time there over the last few months, flying in various rappers and producers to help with his music.

We're told this is an extended stay ... at least several weeks.

And our sources say Kanye is not bothered by the fallout from his "TMZ Live" interview. To the contrary, he has told people the episode was "fire" and got people thinking ... which he says was his goal.

Our sources say Kanye will get a stream of visitors who will help him with the final touches.

The first album is due out May 25 ... and 4 more will follow.