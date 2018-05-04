NFL's Jeremy Lane Gets Manual Labor ... In DUI Case

It's a good thing Jeremy Lane is in shape ... because he's been sentenced to 2 days of manual labor in his DUI case, TMZ Sports has learned.

The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback was arrested for DUI back in January after cops say he was driving while high on marijuana.

He eventually pled guilty to the lesser charge of reckless driving -- and now we've learned he's been sentenced to 2 years probation ... and 2 days on a "work crew."

The "work crew" in King County, Washington is described as "supervised manual labor for various public service agencies."

In addition, Lane must also complete a drug/alcohol evaluation and attend a DUI victim impact panel.

Lane has some free time these days -- he was cut by the Seahawks back in March and is currently a free agent.