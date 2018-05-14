Jay Ajayi Sued for Trashing L.A. Mansion ... Allegedly Shoved Owner

NFL star Jay Ajayi shoved the owner of a fancy L.A. mansion who charged the Eagles running back $25k in damages for trashing the place ... this according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports.

The 24-year-old is being sued by the owner of a swanky 6,000 square foot pad located above the famous Sunset Strip ... where the RB and a friend stayed back in February for 5 days after Ajayi won the Super Bowl.

According to the suit, Ajayi and his buddy threw at least 3 parties at the house despite the fact they were specifically told -- NO PARTIES!

In fact, the owner claims he charged a $5,000 fee for each party at the home ... which Ajayi never paid.

Additionally, the owner claims Ajayi broke a table, scratched some floors and violated the no smoking rule.

In total, Ajayi racked up $25,000 in penalty fees -- but when the owner confronted Jay on Feb. 18, he claims Ajayi "pushed [him] on [his] chest in a menacing and threatening manner."

The owner describes the incident as battery -- and said he had to call local security to remove the NFL star from the property.

We reached out to Ajayi's camp for comment -- so far, no word back.