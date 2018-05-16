TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Conor McGregor Buys Baller Bounce House ... For Baby Conor

5/16/2018 8:31 AM PDT

Conor McGregor Buys Baller Bounce House For Baby

Breaking News

He just turned 1 ... but Conor McGregor Jr. already has his own house!!

Yeah, it's a bouncy house ... but it's dope and it's all set up at the UFC fighter's massive Ireland estate. 

Conor Sr. is getting in some quality father-son time before he goes back to fighting ... and it's pretty cute. He even pushes the kid on a swing and CJ loves it. 

It's a different side of Conor ... much different than the raging maniac we saw in Brooklyn, when he went berserk on a UFC bus and injured several people. 

Makes you wonder if Conor ... a master P.R. guy ... is using social media to rehab his image, especially with criminal charges still looming in NY. 

If he does avoid jail time -- next up is likely a date with Khabib Nurmagomedov ... one of the most violent men on the planet. 

But until then ... enjoy the family time! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web