Ronda Rousey Says She'll Be Pregnant 'Soon'

Ronda Rousey is ready to take on motherhood ... saying she's planning on having kids in the very near future.
The 31-year-old WWE superstar has been talking about babies for a while -- first bringing up the topic on "Ellen" back in 2016.
But now that she's been married to Travis Browne for almost a year, it's clear procreation's on the brain.
"Soon, someday soon," Rousey said with a big smile to Adam Glyn in NYC.
The one speedbump ... Ronda's wrestling career is taking off in a huge way.
In fact, she just booked her first championship match against the Raw Women's champ, Nia Jax, at the "Money in the Bank" Pay-Per-View next month in Chicago.
So, first knock out Jax and then get knocked up?
