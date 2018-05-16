TMZ

Ronda Rousey I'll Be Pregnant Soon

5/16/2018 12:20 AM PDT

Ronda Rousey Says She'll Be Pregnant 'Soon'

EXCLUSIVE

Ronda Rousey is ready to take on motherhood ... saying she's planning on having kids in the very near future. 

The 31-year-old WWE superstar has been talking about babies for a while -- first bringing up the topic on "Ellen" back in 2016. 

But now that she's been married to Travis Browne for almost a year, it's clear procreation's on the brain. 

"Soon, someday soon," Rousey said with a big smile to Adam Glyn in NYC. 

The one speedbump ... Ronda's wrestling career is taking off in a huge way. 

In fact, she just booked her first championship match against the Raw Women's champ, Nia Jax, at the "Money in the Bank" Pay-Per-View next month in Chicago. 

So, first knock out Jax and then get knocked up? 

Stay tuned ... 

