Kendall Jenner Kissing Gigi and Bella Hadid's Brother, Anwar

EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner is living her best (single) life -- kickin' it with NBA star Ben Simmons one day ... and locking lips with Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother the next.

Kendall was spotted smack-dab in the middle of a heavy makeout sesh early Tuesday morning with Anwar Hadid at a CFDA Awards after-party in NYC. You can tell it's him from the bleach blonde hair he was sporting at the event. Plus, Kendall took a photo of his tattooed hands herself.

Eyewitnesses tell us Kendall was hangin' with Anwar at Socialista New York for about 2 hours -- kissing, cuddling and drinking with the youngest Hadid sibling the whole time. She ended up heading back to her hotel by herself around 4 AM or so ... no Anwar in sight.

Remember, Kendall was on a bike riding date with her rumored new flame, Ben, the day before in L.A. They've been hanging together a lot lately ... post-Blake Griffin. As for Anwar, we're told he and his gf split last month.

And, get this ... nearly two years ago, Kendall posted a pic with Hadid -- when he was just 17 and Kendall was 20 -- and the caption, "dibs?"

What makes this especially interesting ... Kendall has never -- as far as we can see -- shown this level of PDA with the people she's dating.