Tinashe Says She's Done Dating Basketball Players After Ben Simmons

EXCLUSIVE

Ben Simmons not only ruined his chances at a reconciliation with Tinashe ... he also blew it for EVERY OTHER PRO BALLER -- because the singer tells TMZ Sports she's 100% done with athletes.

The "Faded Love" singer was leaving Delilah in West Hollywood after hitting the club on Wednesday night -- and, after all the drama with Ben, we asked her what she's looking for NEXT in a man.

"Not to be an idiot," she told us ... noting that she finds a LOT of idiots in this town.

And when we asked if that meant no more ballers, she responded ... "Oh yeah. That's 100."

For the record, Tinashe recently dropped a ton of new music with big stars like Future, Offset, Ty Dolla $ign and French Montana ... so who needs NBA stars when you've got rappers?