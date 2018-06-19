Dallas Cowboys' Legend's Son Arrested for Murder

Dallas Cowboys' Legend's Son Arrested In Double Murder Case

Exclusive Details

The son of Dallas Cowboys legend Erik Williams has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Texas, TMZ Sports has learned.

20-year-old Cassius Shakembe Williams -- along with another man -- have been arrested and each charged with 2 counts of capital murder in the shooting deaths of 2 men in Mesquite, TX on June 12.

Officials believe the victims were attempting to sell marijuana to Williams and his friend, when the buyers pulled out guns and demanded they hand over the weed.

Shots were fired and the two alleged dealers were killed.

Capital murder is essentially the same as 1st degree murder -- and if convicted, it carries the death penalty.

Williams is a former football player himself -- who was a 6'1", 290 lb defensive tackle at Central State University.

His father, Erik Williams, was a 2-time Super Bowl champ with the Dallas Cowboys -- where he was also a 4-time Pro Bowler as an offensive lineman.