La La Anthony Demands 'Justice for Junior,' Slain Bronx Teen

La La Anthony says meeting with the family of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz (the boy dragged out of a corner store and murdered) was "super emotional" -- but now she wants justice.
As we previously reported, La La and Carmelo Anthony met with the 15-year-old boy's family to help console them after the senseless stabbing. La La was told Lesandro (aka Junior) was a huge Melo fan.
"I have a son and that story really touched me," La La tells TMZ Sports ... "I wanted to do something to make a difference."
So, what now? La La says the mission is simple -- "We want justice for Junior."
"I just want his family to have some kind of peace."
So far, cops have arrested 8 suspects in the slaying -- alleged gang members -- and Junior's mother has called for all of them to get life in prison.
Cops say the alleged killers had mistaken Junior -- a member of the NYPD's police explorer program -- for someone else.