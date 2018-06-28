TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

La La Anthony Demands 'Justice for Junior' ... Over Bronx Murder

6/28/2018 6:41 AM PDT

La La Anthony Demands 'Justice for Junior,' Slain Bronx Teen

EXCLUSIVE

La La Anthony says meeting with the family of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz (the boy dragged out of a corner store and murdered) was "super emotional" -- but now she wants justice. 

As we previously reported, La La and Carmelo Anthony met with the 15-year-old boy's family to help console them after the senseless stabbing. La La was told Lesandro (aka Junior) was a huge Melo fan. 

"I have a son and that story really touched me," La La tells TMZ Sports ... "I wanted to do something to make a difference."

So, what now? La La says the mission is simple -- "We want justice for Junior."

"I just want his family to have some kind of peace."

So far, cops have arrested 8 suspects in the slaying -- alleged gang members -- and Junior's mother has called for all of them to get life in prison. 

Cops say the alleged killers had mistaken Junior -- a member of the NYPD's police explorer program -- for someone else. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}