Jameis Winston's Uber Driver is 'Glad' NFL Suspended QB

Jameis Winston Uber Driver 'Glad' NFL Suspended QB

The Uber driver who claims Jameis Winston sexually assaulted her during a 2016 ride says she's "glad" the NFL took action against Winston ... but says the QB's apology "needs work."

The woman -- Kate -- issued a statement to BuzzFeed reporter Talal Anari, who first reported her story in a Nov. 2017 article.

"I am glad to see the NFL discipline Jameis Winston," Kate said ... "I do appreciate his apology, even if it needs some work."

"I would like to publicly acknowledge the NFL investigators, particularly Lisa Friel and John Iannarelli, for their kind, professional and thorough investigation."

"My experience should highlight the importance of believing women when they have the courage to come forward about sexual assault. Perhaps that night could have been prevented if others had been believed before me."

"Mr. Winston once said, 'Girls should be silent, polite, and gentle.' I disagree. #MeToo."

As we previously reported, Jameis is privately telling friends he did NOT sexually assault the woman.