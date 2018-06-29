NFL Lineman Accused of Dom. Violence Ripped Off Car Door Handle

NFL lineman Roy Miller -- a 6'2", 315 lb. defensive tackle -- got so pissed off at his wife, he chased her into her SUV and then ripped off the door handle ... according to court docs.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars player has been at war with his estranged wife for months -- she filed for divorce after 30-year-old Miller was arrested for a previous domestic violence incident.

She's also claimed he's a violent alcoholic.

Now, Nicole Miller says Roy got violent again on June 26 during a dispute over custody over their children.

Nicole says she grabbed her son and put him in her SUV to leave -- but Roy chased after "and in a rage ripped my rear driver side handle off the vehicle."

She also claims he hit the car twice as she drove off.

"I don't believe he is stable," Nicole wrote in court docs ... "I am afraid he will do something even more damaging to myself or the kids."

She's asking the court for an emergency restraining order. The case is set to go before a judge in July.