TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Christian Yelich Scores $5.6 Mil Beach House ... With Assist From Mom!

7/1/2018 12:15 AM PDT

MLB's Christian Yelich Buys $5.6 mil Malibu Beach Pad, With Assist From Mom

EXCLUSIVE

Christian Yelich's mom knocked house hunting for her son out of the park ... 'cause she just helped the Milwaukee Brewers star score a $5.6 MILLION beach house in Malibu!!

Alecia Yelich repped her baby boy -- a 26-year-old outfielder -- in the house hunt ... and got $400,000 knocked off the original listing price of $6 mil ... and the house is sick.

It's a 2,500-square-foot pad -- listed by Cormac and Wailani O’Herlihy from Sotheby’s -- right on the beach off the Pacific Coast Highway in the 'Bu ... and features its own elevator, roof-top patio and wet bar.

No word yet on what Christian owes mom for the assist ... but we're betting one of the house's three bedrooms is hers.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web