MLB's Christian Yelich Buys $5.6 mil Malibu Beach Pad, With Assist From Mom

EXCLUSIVE
Christian Yelich's mom knocked house hunting for her son out of the park ... 'cause she just helped the Milwaukee Brewers star score a $5.6 MILLION beach house in Malibu!!
Alecia Yelich repped her baby boy -- a 26-year-old outfielder -- in the house hunt ... and got $400,000 knocked off the original listing price of $6 mil ... and the house is sick.
It's a 2,500-square-foot pad -- listed by Cormac and Wailani O’Herlihy from Sotheby’s -- right on the beach off the Pacific Coast Highway in the 'Bu ... and features its own elevator, roof-top patio and wet bar.
No word yet on what Christian owes mom for the assist ... but we're betting one of the house's three bedrooms is hers.