NBA's Kyle Kuzma Fires TD Passes In Flag Game with NFL Stars

Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma can throw -- in fact, he was launching TD passes at a huge flag football game with NFL stars over the weekend ... and TMZ Sports has the footage.
The 6'9" power forward went under center at the Team Ross vs. Team Snoop charity game in Long Beach and did pretty well -- throwing strikes to NFL stars like Joe Mixon and John Ross.
Ultimately, Kyle's team lost after a crazy 4th quarter comeback by Team Snoop -- but it was fun as hell to watch and it all benefited the John Ross III Foundation, which helps provide educational opportunities to underprivileged kids.
Plus, the touchdown celebrations were pretty dope too -- with dancing and backflips ... and even some friendly trash talk.
A ton of stars came out to support -- including Trey Songz, Adoree Jackson, DeSean Jackson, Sidney Jones and DeShone Kizer.