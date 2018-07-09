Matt Barnes Would Love to See Kobe Unretire to Play with LeBron

Matt Barnes I'd Love to See Kobe Unretire ... To Play with LeBron!

Could Kobe Bryant come back from retirement at 39 years old to play one final season with LeBron James?

Matt Barnes says that would be dope as hell ... but highly unlikely.

There have been rumors (mostly wishful thinking) that Mamba would lace 'em up for one last ride in the Purple & Gold to take a run at the Golden State Warriors alongside King James.

We know Matt and Kobe are friends -- so, we asked ... is it a real possibility?

Long story short ... Barnes says don't bet on seeing #8 or #24 back on the court -- but, "that would be dope though."

We also asked Barnes what he thought about Patrick Beverley telling TMZ Sports his Clippers are BETTER than the Warriors ... and Matt hits the NBA with a dose of cold hard reality.