Jimmy Garoppolo Targeted By Adult Sponsor ... After Porn Date

Jimmy Garoppolo's new porn-star-loving image may not be so bad for business after all -- he's already getting new endorsement offers ... TMZ Sports has learned.
No, they're not coming from church groups or family friendly companies -- we're talking weed and porn.
After the 49ers star was seen out with Kiara Mia -- the marijuana-themed porn site XBlaze.com fired an offer letter to Jimmy hoping to sign him as a spokesperson.
"We want to offer you the opportunity to be a spokesperson for our company, as both an advocate of marijuana and cannabinoids as well as the adult entertainment industry."
It's a long shot Jimmy actually comes to a deal with the site ... but who'da thunk Jimmy would go public with a porn star in the first place?