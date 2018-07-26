TMZ

Tyron Woodley Rips Conor McGregor Fake Mobster and Terrible Role Model

7/26/2018 3:28 PM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

Tyron Woodley is going in on Conor McGregor -- saying his "larger than life mobster" image is a front ... and he's sick and tired of watching the guy act like a fake, tough guy.

We spoke with the UFC welterweight champ about Conor's plea deal in his bus attack case -- and Woodley says the lack of any serious punishment is par for the course when it comes to McGregor. 

He also thinks that Conor's behavior -- from the violent incident at the Bellator fight to the Nate Diaz can-throwing incident -- is a TERRIBLE example for young kids and upcoming fighters. 

Tyron's bigger issue ... "At some point, we have to go back to the f**king sport."

